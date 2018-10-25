TRQS Shares Entrancing New 'One' EP

The past 18 months has witnessed a plethora of Australian artists make their mark.

The southern hemisphere nation seems to have all manner of hidden jewels, seizing their moment to express themselves.

TRQS notched up some viral success stories with her early cuts, a series of languid, left field R&B jewels.

Advancing with each step, her music reaches fresh levels of ambition on her engrossing new 'One' EP.

Opener 'YNY' perplexes amid its electronic twists and turns, while 'Mars' takes on a soulful hue.

'MVIII' breaks down her influences to build afresh, with the EP itself rounds up with a live-in-the-studio take on 'YNY'.

Tune in now.

