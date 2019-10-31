Troye Sivan Was Cat-Fished By Someone Claiming To Be Greta Thunberg

Troye Sivan has shared a bizarre story about being cat-fished by someone pretending to be Greta Thunberg.

The pop star took time out over the weekend to recall the incident, which began with an invitation to perform at an all-star concert.

Proceeds from the show would be donated towards charities fighting the climate crisis, with Greta said to be at the heart of the project.

The message came from someone claiming to be Greta Thunberg's father, leading to a text from - Troye supposed - Greta herself.

The plot soon thickened, however. Troye Sivan's manager is married to a Swedish woman, who insisted that the messages from Greta's father didn't sound right.

As time progressed, the scheme unravelled.

“This was the most hysterical thing,” Troye told fans on social media. “It just completely mortified me and made me want to die and also cry laughing...”

story time: I got catfished pic.twitter.com/e4tf2wwSEA — troye (@troyesivan) March 27, 2020

