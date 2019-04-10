Troye Sivan Shares New Single 'Take Yourself Home'

Troye Sivan marks his comeback with a brooding new single.

‘Take Yourself Home’ is Sivan’s first release as a solo artist since 2018. The track sees the Australian delve into deeply personal topics as he attempts to grapple with his existential place in the world.

From beginning to end, the song sweeps you in with gentle strings leading to dark synth beats and Sivan’s signature delicate vocals.

It’s a hauntingly beautiful sound. Following its debut, the artist describes how the song initially held a more intimate and introspective meaning, but acknowledges art is fluid and can develop of new interpretations.

“I write these songs as a diary entry, then as life and places change and relationships change, songs can take on a new meaning entirely. Clearly that has happened for this song with what is going on in the world right now,” Sivan explains.

With the new release coinciding with the unfolding pandemic, COVID-19, the musician recently took to social media appealing to freelance creatives and artists as a modern collaboration for idea on his graphics and art.

Watch the mesmerising lyric video below:

Words: Zoya Raza-Sheikh

