Troye Sivan Shares New Single 'Easy'

Troye Sivan has shared his new single 'Easy'.

The pop auteur's new EP 'In A Dream' is slated to land on August 21st, and it's a six track return.

New single 'Easy' leads the way, all billowing synths, restrained electronics, and that gorgeous vocal.

A song you could simply drift into, 'Easy' sketches out the barriers for his latest EP - intensely melodic, and wholly suggestive.

Tune in now.

'In A Dream' EP will be released on August 21st.

Tracklisting:

1. 'Take Yourself Home'

2. 'Easy'

3. 'could cry just thinkin about you'

4. 'STUD'

5. 'Rager teenager!'

6. 'IN A DREAM!'

Photography: Scott West

