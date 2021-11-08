Tropical Fuck Storm Go Large With 'Bumma Sanger'

Aussie bandits Tropical Fuck Storm return with new single 'Bumma Sanger'.

The band's new album 'Deep States' is out on August 20th, and the previews are coming thick and fast.

'G.A.F.F.' and 'New Romeo Agent' lit a trail, with Tropical Fuck Storm now able to share a band new bouncer.

Out now, 'Bumma Sanger' is packed with their trademark energy, and it seems to tap into pandemic paranoia.

Gareth Liddiard sings: “God gave the germs their dominion / you gotta wonder what he was thinking / but that is that / this was supposed to be a summer banger / but it’s just another bummer sanger / how you going with the cabin fever?”

He comments: "You can’t go anywhere or do anything during a lockdown but I was watching TV during a seance with Winston Churchill and an advert made by an interstellar travel agency came on offering an affordable holiday to a tropical beachside resort on a planet in a different galaxy.”

Wild and wonderful, you can check out 'Bumma Sanger' below.

Photo Credit: Oscar O'Shea

