Trippie Redd's I Got You' Samples A Mariah Carey Classic

Trippie Redd returns with new single 'I Got You'.

The Stateside rap force ended 2019 on a high, notching up a No. 1 album on the Billboard charts.

Looking ahead, Trippie Redd flips a Mariah Carey classic on its head for his new single.

Out now, 'I Got You' samples the iconic 2002 Busta Rhymes and Mariah Carey track 'I Know What You Want' while taking it in a fresh direction.

As a bonus, Busta Rhymes features on this new single, adding some guest bars.

The video is also online, and it dips into that 00s nostalgia as Trippie Redd dons a varsity jacket adorned with the word Pegasus.

Tune in now.

