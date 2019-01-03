TriOrca State Their Case With New Single 'Ghost'

TriOrca is a three-piece pop exploration that takes in cities across North America and beyond.

Three distinct voices, each with huge experience, the project veers from hypnotic alt-pop to New Jack Swing, while adopting electronic tropes, soulful songwriting, and hip-hop beats.

There's a lot more to come, but TriOrca's journey begins with their addictive, genre-melding new single 'Ghost'.

It's difficult to place, but impossible to ignore, laden with blistering colour, killer vocal hooks, and emphatic production.

We've got first play of the video, and it's lift off for these trans-American alt-pop outlaws.

Tune in now.

