Tricky Shares 'I'm In The Doorway'

Tricky has shared new single 'I'm In The Doorway' in full.

The Bristolian legend is now based in Berlin, where he recorded his incoming album 'Fall To Pieces'.

Out on September 4th, it finds the MC peering into personal fissures, resulting in some startlingly intense work.

Tricky's hushed tones are offset by Danish singer Oh Land on new single 'I'm In The Doorway', something the MC labels "my version of pop music".

Refreshing and immediate, it carries a real sense of emotional weight. “With most of my stuff, there's nothing else like it around,” says Tricky. “But with ‘Fall Please’ and ‘I’m In The Doorway’, it's my version of pop music, the closest I've got to making pop.”

Tune in now.

'Fall To Pieces' will be released on September 4th.

