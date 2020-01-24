Tricky Channels Soulful Introspection With 'Thinking Of'

Tricky has shared new song 'Thinking Of' - tune in now.

The iconic UK artist now resides in Berlin, where much of his incoming album 'Fall To Pieces' was constructed.

Out on September 4th, the record opens with 'Thinking Of', a soulful piece of fractured introspection.

Few do rigorous self-analysis in such an affecting fashion as Tricky, and his broken bars interweave around guest vocals from Marta.

The two balance each other perfectly, with the Krakow based vocalist building a close creative relationship with the UK legend.

Tricky comments: "Yeah, I can tell when someone is humble and down to earth. Marta doesn't care about being famous, she just wants to sing."

"It was meant to be. The shows were so good straight away. What I liked about her was that she would never hide her feelings from the crowd. She ended up touring with me for almost two years, gave up so much time travelling the world while her boyfriend was in Krakow. And then she ended up being an incredible singer in the studio too. I lucked out."

Tune in now.

