Tricky And Martina Topley-Bird's Daughter Has Died

Tricky and Martina Topley-Bird have shared tributes following the death of their daughter.

The two have confirmed that their child Mazy Mina Topley-Bird died earlier this month - May 8th - at the age of 24.

The pair have shared separate statements, with Tricky also placing Mazy's 2013 song 'When You Go' online.

Here's the song.

Martina Topley-Bird:

Sweet baby, life won’t be the same without you.

Tricky:

I thought I knew what loss was, but now my daughter is gone I realise I had no idea what it was after all. It feels like I’m in a world that doesn’t exist, knowing nothing will ever be the same again. No words or text can really explain—my soul feels empty.

Mazy Mina, my daughter, had two names—some people called her Mazy, some people called her Mina. She had an amazing talent for singing and songwriting; songs which will be finished and heard.

Your words and songs will live on, I will make sure they do. I haven’t had the strength to even look at a picture of you until now—people will hear your voice and songs.

All my heart—what’s left of it.

Love you Mazy Mina, Dad

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.