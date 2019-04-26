Tributes Pour In For Philippe Zdar

Tributes are pouring in for French producer Philippe Zdar.

The musician formed one half of Cassius, a group whose output was central to the evolution of the French Touch sound in the 90s.

Later taking on other studio roles, Philippe Zdar produced and mixed 'Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix' by Phoenix, as well as superb albums by Cat Power, Franz Ferdinand, and more.

Working on the new Hot Chip record, the French producer was also set to release a brand new album with Cassius.

Tragically dying after falling from a building in Paris, news of his death has shocked musicians and fans around the world.

Here's a few of the tributes coming in.

RIP Philippe Zdar, a visionary and tectonic force who shaped the geography of modern dance music. I am so sorry to the many friends who mourn his sudden and terrible loss tonight. — THE BLACK MADONNA (@blackmadonnachi) June 20, 2019

philippe zdar was such a huge inspiration. i remember spending weeks mastering ‘unbelievers’ — putting it up against phoenix’s ‘1901’ as the benchmark of an incredible mix, —nothing could touch it. we had to mix it over and over again just to get close. — Rostam (@matsoR) June 20, 2019

So sad to hear of the passing of the legendary #philippezdar of @CASSIUSOFFICIAL. A true original and a unique talent who was involved in making our first album, as well as so many amazing records. Your energy and generosity will be sorely missed. RIP brozeur xxx — cut copy (@cutcopy) June 20, 2019

So fucking sad to learn about Philippe Zdar last night. A true, true legend whose influence hangs over not just dance but indie, hip hop, all of it. I remember buying Feeling For You when it first came out and being blown away... My condolences to his family and friends — Mark Ronson (@MarkRonson) June 20, 2019

