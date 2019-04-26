Tributes Pour In For Philippe Zdar

Cassius producer dies following a fall in Paris...
20 · 06 · 2019

Tributes are pouring in for French producer Philippe Zdar.

The musician formed one half of Cassius, a group whose output was central to the evolution of the French Touch sound in the 90s.

Later taking on other studio roles, Philippe Zdar produced and mixed 'Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix' by Phoenix, as well as superb albums by Cat Power, Franz Ferdinand, and more.

Working on the new Hot Chip record, the French producer was also set to release a brand new album with Cassius.

Tragically dying after falling from a building in Paris, news of his death has shocked musicians and fans around the world.

Here's a few of the tributes coming in.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

