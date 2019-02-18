Tributes Pour In For Andrew Weatherall

The DJ, producer, raconteur has died...
Tributes are pouring in for music legend Andrew Weatherall.

A DJ, producer, raconteur, and all-round hero, he first gained prominence as a member of the Boy's Own coterie during the rave explosion.

A key selector as Acid House stormed across the country, Andrew Weatherall started producing, with his Primal Scream remix 'Loaded' cracking the Top 40.

A stunning crossover moment, Andrew Weatherall followed this with a disparate series of projects, ranging from dub workouts to techno onslaughts.

An absolute, utter inspiration, the English selector was a frequent visitor to Clash through extensive interviews, DJ mixes, and our parties.

Sadly, Andrew Weatherall passed away earlier today - February 17th - at a hospital in East London. We're honestly at a loss on how best to sum up such a creative life, and such a tender soul.

Here's a few tributes from across the music spectrum...

Andrew Weatherall
