Tri Angle Records To Shutter

Lauded electronic imprint Tri Angle Records is set to close.

The label has been a little quiet of late, with Tri Angle reaching its 10th birthday at the start of the year.

Now founder Robin Coriolanus has issued a fresh statement, confirming that the imprint will shutter.

Confirming that this "marks the end of Tri Angle" the imprint thanks fans for their support.

A real shame - Tri Angle's supreme taste and commitment to left field music was something to be greatly admired.

Here's the statement in full.

2010 - 2020 pic.twitter.com/jNQ85hhWmr — Tri Angle Records (@TriAngleRecords) April 24, 2020

