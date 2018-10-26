Trevor Horn Teams Up With Robbie Williams On This Symphonic Fantasy

In the end, the 80s never quite ended.

The sounds, styles, and ethos of the decade underpin pop to this day, whether that's the straight-forward pastiche of the modern synth pop crop or the more theoretical impulses of SAW or ZTT.

Trevor Horn helped define that period of pop music, and he returns to his legacy (with a little help from a nearby orchestra) on incoming album 'Trevor Horn Reimagines The 80s'.

A straight-forward title for a straight-forward project, it essentially finds the legendary producer re-working some of the decade's biggest hits, with some intriguing, creative, and ultimately inspired results.

Working with a number of guests, it's the sound of a pop icon having fun, picking apart from vital moments in chart history. He comments:

"The best thing about making this album was all the fun and laughter that came from hanging out with musicians and artists that I haven’t seen for years..."

'Everybody Wants To Rule The World' was one of Tears For Fears' most important commercial moments, a sign that their artful take on pop's lexicon really could conquer the globe.

Re-cast in a symphonic glaze, Trevor Horn crafts a completely new arrangement for the song, replete with guest vocals from a certain Robbie Williams.

It's a huge collaboration, and one we're delighted to showcase before anyone else.

'Trevor Horn Reimagines The 80s' will be released on February 1st - order LINK.

Catch Trevor Horn performing live at London's Southbank Centre on November 2nd.

