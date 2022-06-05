Trevis Returns With Crisp R&B Cut 'All Night'

Rising vocalist Trevis impresses with new single 'All Night'.

Out now, it finds the songwriter - born and raised in Norway - exploring his new roots on the West Coast, linking with Californian talent.

The results are intriguing. Aspects of his Nordic background remain, illuminated by the glitzy glow that Stateside sounds can offer.

A neat R&B track finessed to chrome-plated perfection, 'All Night' features a smooth vocal, and warm synth sounds.

Taken from incoming EP 'Floor Plan', it's a neat encapsulation of his talents. Trevis comments...

'All Night' is the first song I did with my UK brothers Sons Of Sonix, a collab with them was way overdue. The same night we made it, we posted a snippet of it on IG, and it immediately sparked something. The whole flow of it just felt right. We were getting mad love online, from UK icon Wretch 32 to one of my favourite Nigerian artists Oxlade.

Tune in now.

