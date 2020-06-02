Trent Reznor Condemns Marilyn Manson

Trent Reznor has condemned Marilyn Manson in a new statement.

Marilyn Manson was accused of physical and emotional abuse by several women earlier this week, with former partner Evan Rachel Wood releasing a shattering statement.

The actress and activist alleges that Manson "groomed" her, before subjecting her to "horrific abuse" for the length of their relationship.

Following this, a section from Manson's 1998 book The Long Hard Road Out Of Hell spread online, in which Marilyn Manson details a scene in which he and Trent Reznor allegedly physically and sexually assaulted a woman in the 1990s.

The alleged incident - in which the woman was incapacitated by alcohol - has been furiously denied by Trent Reznor in a statement to Pitchfork , in which the musician re-asserts his claim to have "cut ties" with Manson more than two decades ago.

Trent Reznor’s statement reads:

I have been vocal over the years about my dislike of Manson as a person and cut ties with him nearly 25 years ago. As I said at the time, the passage from Manson’s memoir is a complete fabrication. I was infuriated and offended back when it came out and remain so today.

Marilyn Manson issued a statement denying the allegations against him; despite this, his record label has parted company with him .

