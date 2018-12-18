Trembling Bells' Alex Neilson Announces Solo Album

Scottish underground folk artist Alex Neilson has confirmed plans for new solo album 'Otterburn'.

The Glasgow based songwriter is one of the driving forces behind Trembling Bells, but returns to his Alex Rex moniker for this second solo LP.

'Otterburn' will be released on March 29th (pre-order LINK), with Alex set to embark on a solo tour this Spring.

New song 'Master' is online, with Alex Neilson describing it as "a letter from an exiled submissive to his darling dom. The language is that of cruelty, emotional sleight-of-hand, fetishized regret and haunted accusation. I wanted it to sound like the aural equivalent of a Victorian medical device."

The full video is online now, and it's full of intrigue and mystery. He continues:

"The video is presented as a series of postcards from an unspecified love triangle. The relationships unknown and melancholy. It is set in the past and future simultaneously - a future that is already ruined. It was photographed by Tom Chick in Kirkstall Abbey, The Abbey pub, Leeds & Liverpool canal, Harrogate Valley Gardens and my grandad's house."

Tune in now.

Catch Alex Rex at the following shows:

April

2 Glasgow Blue Arrow

3 Edinburgh Sneaky Pete's

6 Bristol The Cube

7 Bath The Bell

8 Leicester The Musician

9 Brighton The Rose Hill

10 London SET

11 Birmingham Hare & Hounds

13 Todmorden Golden Lion

14 Sheffield Bishop's House

