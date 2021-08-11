Travis Scott To Refund All AstroWorld Ticket Holders

Travis Scott is set to refund all AstroWorld ticket holders.

The move follows a weekend of chaos, with a crush at the front of the stage at the Houston festival leading eight dead and 100s injured.

The youngest fatality at AstroWorld was just 14 years old, with at least two criminal investigations under way into the event.

Rapper Roddy Ricch vowed to give his fee to families of the victims, with Travis Scott expressing his shock and horror in an IG Story to fans.

Now AstroWorld founder and headliner Travis Scott has vowed to refund all ticket holders, as Variety reports .

The move comes as Travis Scott pulls out of this weekend's Day N Vegas Festival, with fan Kristian Parades suing both Scott and Live Nation for $1 million following injuries suffered in the crush.

Patrick Stennis and Manuel Souza have also filed lawsuits in Harris County against Scott and concert company Live Nation, while more law suits could follow.

