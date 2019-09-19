Travis Scott Shares 'JACKBOYS' Compilation

Travis Scott has shared new compilation album 'JACKBOYS'.

The rap star spearheads the Cactus Jack label, and the new project is a survey of its current roster.

Succinct at a mere seven tracks, 'JACKBOYS' features some stellar guests, including Rosalia and Lil Baby.

Quavo, Young Thug, Sheck Wes, and Don Toliver all star, with the fiery comp helping to remove those winter blues.

Tune in now.

