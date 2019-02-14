Travis Prepare 'Glastonbury '99', 'The Man Who' Releases

Travis are set to release their breakout set from Glastonbury in 1999 later this year.

The set marked a real moment for the group, who were basking in the acclaim and warm feeling around their album 'The Man Who'.

Just as they went to play 'Why Does It Always Rain On Me?' the heavens opened, and the sight of thousands of people dancing in the rain was beamed into households across the country by the BBC.

The set will now be given an official release, with 'Glastonbury '99' landing on June 21st.

Fran Healy recalls: “We all thought it was a really below-par performance and a literal washout. When I got home that night, I switched the TV on and the presenters on the Glastonbury highlights were hailing us as the performance of the festival. I watched it years later on YouTube. It was a great performance. A band teetering on the pivot and then tipping all in one gig.”

Alongside this Travis have prepared a bonus expanded edition of 'The Man Who' featuring 19 B-sides hand-picked by the band themselves.

The new edition of 'The Man Who' will also land on June 21st.

Photo Credit: Pat Pope

