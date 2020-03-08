Travis Barker Teams With Run The Jewels On 'Forever'

Travis Barker duels with Run The Jewels on new single 'Forever'.

The former Blink-182 man had a deep love of hip-hop, and his recent run of singles is testament to this.

Working with the likes of Wiz Khalifa (on 'Drums Drums Drums') and Lil Wayne (on 'Gimme Brain') he now turns his attentions to Killer Mike and El-P.

Travis previously linked with Run The Jewels at Coachella, and the duo follow their own 'RTJ4' LP earlier this summer with a brand new single.

Online now, 'Forever' is the rap-rock crossover you never knew you needed...

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.