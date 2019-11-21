Track Of The Day 9/9 - Mint Field

Mint Field are sonic travellers.

The band hail from Tijuana, allowing their Mexican heritage to intermingle with stripped down, ultra-minimalist psychedelia.

Later moving to Mexico City, the group's touring commitments have allowed them to plug into a truly international network.

Take new album 'Sentimiento Mundial'. Out on September 25th via Felte Records, it was actually recorded in London, a world away from their roots.

Absorbing fresh influences, the record is fuelled by their experiences, allowing travel to broaden both the mind, and their aesthetic.

New song 'Aterrizar' is online now, and it taps into Mint Field's excellent live shows. The band comment...

"We created this song at the end of 2018 when we came back from tour and we had all that energy absorbed from a year of being on the road. This song is full of hope. It’s about not giving up on your feelings and dreams."

"It also emphasises not rushing things and that everything will happen at the right time. I love this part that says 'Solo necesitabas respirar, no había razón para correr' (You just needed to breathe, there was no reason to run)."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Mirando Rosales

