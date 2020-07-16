Track Of The Day 9/9 - LINN

Copenhagen is a key arts hub, a city where free-thinking is pretty much essential.

A city dominated by a flurry of collectives, a network of labels, a host of promoters and studios, it's responsible for some stellar new releases.

LINN calls Copenhagen home, and her spartan dream pop shares the atmosphere of the Danish city.

Debut EP 'Happy Metal' is incoming - order it HERE - and it's marked by a bold sense of individuality.

We're able to share new song 'Frozen Pizza' and it's designed as a snapshot, with those slender guitar lines interweaving.

The hushed vocal has a poised power, and there's an alien quality to her work, a kind of beautiful unfamiliarity.

She comments...

I like to capture moments of everyday life. The routines you have with the people close to you. Describing these situations also prevents the music from being too pretentious, contrived and polished.

I want it to be raw and honest and I am quite fond of humor which I think comes across in the playful approach to the musical expression and the lyrics as well.

Tune in now.

