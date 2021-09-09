Track Of The Day 9/9 - Chrissi

There's never been a point in Chrissi's life where silence reigned.

Brought up in a highly musical family, her Trinidadian heritage saw the household resonate with soca, before her teens found Chrissi sneaking out to house and UKG raves.

Later soaking up neo-soul and R&B, she's never recognised the delineation of genre lines, preferring to simply soak up what speaks to her.

Debut single 'Back In The Day' brings these elements - and more - together in one place, with production coming from Mercury nominated talent BERWYN.

The two interlock perfectly on this soulful slo-mo burner, with Chrissi piecing together the song from sketches written out over the course of several months.

A voice that speaks directly with truth unvarnished, Chrissi sings: “I was afraid of nightmares, so I laid in my tears...”

She explains: "I used to try to avoid dreams about this guy so much, that he would just appear whenever.”

Udoma Janssen directs the video, and it takes you into Chrissi's everyday life - placed at the dining table, the narrative is built through a series of evocative vignettes.

The director explains: "Initially inspired by Carrie Mae Weams’ kitchen table series from 1996, we wanted to capture authentic aspects of Chrissi’s everyday life as the song felt so honest and introspective. After meeting Chrissi, we knew that she was a special artist, one that was relatable yet unique. We involved her friends, family, and her nephews to further channel her personal story. Each frame is a window into a chapter of her life thus far.”

Photo Credit: Krystal Neuvill

- - -