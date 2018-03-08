Track Of The Day 9/8 - King Tuff

King Tuff's new album 'The Other' is a typically sparkling statement from the long-time provocateur, a highly creative and mighty tuneful return.

Out now, it's set to be followed by a lungful of tour dates, opening right here in the UK this weekend with a stint at Boardmasters.

The south coast festival is in for a real treat, with King Tuff able to draw on one of American indie rock's more singular catalogues.

Recent album highlight 'Psycho Star' has been given the remix treatment, re-worked by long time friend Merrill Garbus of Tune-Yards.

The regal King himself explains: “So excited to share this Tune-Yards remix of ‘Psycho Star.’ Merrill Garbus is one of my oldest and dearest friends, and together with beautiful bass babe Nate Brenner they have truly brought my song into the chaos dimension, a place that turns you inside out and makes your guts dance like breaking glass.”

“The last time Merrill and I collaborated was almost 15 years ago in our reggae band Baked Earth. So happy to be reunited in the dub zone with her here again!”

It's not quite a dubbed out melter, though; the itchy rhythmic sense borrows heavily from Merrill's day job, turning 'Psycho Star' into a David Byrne style blast of global funk pot pourri.

Tune in now.

Catch King Tuff at the following shows:

August

12 Newquay Boardmasters Festival

13 Manchester Night People

14 Glasgow Broadcast

16 London Moth Club

17 Greenman Festival

