Track Of The Day 9/8 - Cruza

There's something about Cruza.

Now based in Florida, the three-piece blend alt-soul, DIY production, and dreamy psychedelic qualities to produce something unique.

Worth aligning alongside future-soul voyagers such as Steve Lacy, their sound has an evocative quality, like some half-remembered dream bursting suddenly into view.

New single 'Indeed' is out now, via a first-time partnership between UK based label Juicebox Recordings and US-based Terrible Records.

Adam Kain's keening vocal discusses the early days of infatuation, with his sighing voice augmented by a neat, whistled melody.

AJ Roth holds down the neat bass line, while the woozy tapestries of sound seem to conjure bright, vivid colour.

Of the single, Cruza comment: “Indeed came together in a very organic way. It was one of those situations where when AJ initially played the track for us, the melody instantly came to us and kinda just flowed in a way that made writing the lyrics so effortless.”

The group add: “From a lyrical standpoint, the song is essentially about being in that tough spot of feeling infatuated with someone who may not feel the same way about you. Instead of taking the risk of expressing your feelings and potentially facing rejection, you end up keeping your feelings inside and dealing with the torment of never truly knowing if they feel the same way about you.”

Tune in now.

