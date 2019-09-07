Track Of The Day 9/7 - Kathryn Williams

Kathryn Williams has built a formidable catalogue.

The English songwriter has released 10 albums, with each project evolving into the next, her graceful voice arcing between.

New boxset 'Anthology' details her journey, a 20CD collection that matches spruced up versions of original material alongside paintings by the artist, lyrics, stories and unheard demoes from album sessions past.

It's a remarkable achievement, a sign of everything this often under-rated artist has achieved, and a potent display of songwriting ability.

We're able to share previously unreleased song 'Sorrow Flies', and the swirling strings recall Robert Kirby's work on Nick Drake's enchanting albums.

As ever Kathryn Williams' songwriting remains stubbornly rooted, with her lyrical flair moving from poetic insight to deliciously down to Earth detail.

A real treat for fans, you can tune in now.

'Anthology' will be released on August 30th - order it HERE.

