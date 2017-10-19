Track Of The Day 9/7 - Kallitechnis

Montreal's Kallitechnis makes connections wherever she goes.

Continually linking with new producers and fresh guests, each new session, each new experience broadens her sound still further.

Clash caught up with the R&B riser earlier in the year, and we're delighted to be able to share a brand new two-in-one video.

'Come up/ body&soul' features a collage effect, piecing together the varying facets of Kallitechnis' outlook into something uniquely beguiling.

The message is clear: SOUL OVER EGO, she says, grasping for a pure sense of creativity.

As Kallitechnis told Clash earlier in the year: "I haven't reached for these opportunities, they've come to me and I feel so blessed..."

Tune in now.

