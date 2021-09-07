Track Of The Day 9/7 - Demuja

Austrian electronic favourite Demuja doesn't hold back.

His new album 'Period Of Time' lands on August 14th, and it's trailed by a series of three films.

Each film is tied to an all-out dancefloor bumper, constructed as only Demuja knows how - rolling back the nuance, and letting the energy flow.

New release 'The Time Has Come' brings the triptych to a close, and it finds Demuja upping the tempo, and finessing his approach.

Meant as a form of release for club-starved fans, it explodes out of the traps.

He comments: "This pretty fast (136 BPM) "four to the floor" track should give people energy. It was a tough year and I hope this will lift us all up and let us enjoy some good positive vibes. It's also the 3rd, and last part of the video-trilogy, a lot will happen, a lot will change. The time has come..."

“For ‘Period Of Time’ - I wanted to reinvent myself with different and more original music,” he adds. “Even though I still love classic house music, I think it's time for me to move on. Changing, learning and reinventing was, and always will be super important for me, to stay creative and fresh.”

Director Greg Barnes of Ridley Scott’s Black Dog Films agency directs the full clip, which nods towards cult cinema from the 60s and 70s while having an aesthetic of its own.

Airing through Clash, you can check it out below.

