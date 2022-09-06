Track Of The Day 9/6 - floweroflove

True story: Clash tried to organise something with floweroflove recently, and was surprised at the complexities of her schedule.

"Oh," replied the press rep - "she needs to wait until school is over before she can take part..."

A remarkably precocious multi-hyphenate, this songwriter, producer, and vocalist is busy doing it her own way, melding towards R&B with shards of ultra-colourful pop music.

Recent single 'Will We Ever Get This Right' was a radiant offering, but we reckon floweroflove could have surpassed herself with the follow-up.

Out now, 'Hannah Montana' has a cute sense of innocence, but it contrasts this with the world-weariness of an artist in bloom.

Aiming for something “nostalgic, versatile, mellow, warm, and the feeling of home” she twists between her dual roles: the academic young student, and the hotly-tipped artist.

As she puts it: "'Hannah Montana' is a reflection of how I’m a regular student on the weekdays but on the weekends I’m Flowerovlove."

Fresh from a wonderful show at the Courtyard in East London, 'Hannah Montana' could not be more timely - particularly as the school holidays are approaching...

Tap in below.

- - -