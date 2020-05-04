Track Of The Day 9/4 - Miller Blue

There's something about Miller Blue.

The London vocalist knows how to stretch, absorbing a vast span of music into his songwriting.

Loosely pegged as R&B, his jazzy soultronica vibes touch on all aspects of club culture.

Take new single 'Us'. From its title down it's about union, about bringing contrary aspects together and creating something unique.

Blessed with that neat chorus-draped guitar line that has shades of Tom Misch, his punchy vocal has genuine star power.

It's an irresistible confection, with Miller Blue making good on the early hype caused by those packed out headline shows.

Airing first on Clash, we expect to hear a lot more from this idiosyncratic extrovert as 2020 progresses.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Hana Zabzabi

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.