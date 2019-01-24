Track Of The Day 9/4 - Marco McKinnis

Marco McKinnis has always been forced to find his own path through music.

Growing up in a religious household, he heard gospel in its many inspired forms throughout his youth, but secular music was strangely absent.

Then one day his sister appeared, brandishing "this old mp3 player with load of songs on it..."

Marco recalls: “She had everything from Puff Daddy and Chris Brown to Keisha Cole, Alicia Keys, and Ne-Yo. I was obsessed!”

From that moment he knew that R&B could form a way to observe and understand the world, while providing space for his own personal innovations and musings.

Recent EP 'Underground' was a tour de force, the culmination of a lifelong dream to add something new to the musical pile, to the vast archive of recorded song.

A 21st century spin on that classic R&B sound, Marco McKinnis also holds true to the power of gospel, as well as reflecting his parents' extensive jazz collection.

Take new song 'Another Love'. It's a deep, soulful piece of R&B, but that sheer commitment to meaning, to communication could come straight from a Sunday service.

There's a definite jazz hit in the arrangement, too, with Marco McKinnis applying incredible musicality to his tale of longing.

Check it out now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.