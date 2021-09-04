Track Of The Day 9/4 - Charlotte Lawrence

Charlotte Lawrence poured everything into her new EP.

Simply titled 'Charlotte' is brought to an end a journey that lasted more than two years, and took her around the world.

Diving deep inside herself, the material moved from creative pressures to her ongoing struggle with anxiety, charting her growth as a songwriter in the process.

Out now, 'Charlotte' was accompanied by her late night TV debut, when she performed 'Talk You Down' on Jimmy Kimmel.

“I cannot put into words how deeply ecstatic I am to finally release this EP,” she commented. “It feels very nostalgic as I’ve spent the last two and a half years making ‘Charlotte.’ This EP is a window into my mind, heart, soul, and all my experiences. If my EP touches at least one person, then I feel like I’ve won.”

Now the American artist has surprised fans, releasing an acoustic, performance-led EP, one that shadows her studio work.

We've picked out this live take on 'You' for its sensational vocal, a powering, soaring piece of music, one that emphasises her control within the craft.

A chance to catch Charlotte Lawrence live - let's face it, gigs have been hard to come by of late - you can check out 'You' below.

Photo Credit: Dana Trippe

