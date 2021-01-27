Track Of The Day 9/3 - Tiiva

Tiiva is a truly singular voice.

Alt-pop that blends the outer regions of electronic production with some ear-worm melodies, their debut single lit up the internet on its release a few months back.

New single 'Collide' builds on their explosive vision, a firework display of vivid colour and noisy pop digitalism.

Reminiscent of Charli XCX and her PC Music collaborations, or even someone like Rina Sawayama in its free-thinking guise, 'Collide' melds together alt-pop futurism to a highly personal lyrical message.

The single looks at “the heights of expectation and the lonely journey of trying to make something of yourself in an unforgiving landscape...”

Tiiva continually plays with the idea of masks and our true selves - the contradictions and subtitles about the manner in which we build our identities.

“We wear disguises and dress up to keep ourselves feeling strong, every so often you'll allow it to fall, and be vulnerable. The balance of being strong in a harsh landscape, and still letting yourself be close to people is not something we can easily compartmentalise. 'Collide' is about the woozy moments where you let yourself be human, the consuming moments where youʼre in the dark and canʼt see a way out, and the knowing cycle that despite it all, youʼre still here.”

