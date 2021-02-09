Track Of The Day 9/2 - 19&YOU

We've all taken risks in the name of love, whether that's splashing out on a bougie first date or - in the case of Noah Taylor - flying half-way round the world.

Winding up at a friend's place in Australia, the aspiring songwriter quickly met three like minds, and began sketching out those intense, confused feelings into some flamboyant new pop songs.Â

That's the root of 19&YOU, anyway, a story about friendship, disappointment, and the ties that sustain you.

Featuring Cameron Graves (vocals), Jackson Leitch (guitar), and Liam Wallis (drums) - alongside Noah Taylor himself - the project promises a slew of releases in 2021, opening with ultra-catchy heartbreak hymn 'HEAD/HEART'.

The sort of song you can only write after chasing love half-way across the planet, it opens in beatific piano territory before snapping into a trap-leaning beat for the day-glo chorus.

A song that acts as a kind of transformation, 'HEAD/HEART' is about dealing with your feelings and learning to move on, a kind of multi-faceted exploration of heartbreak.

Liam comments...

This is a special song for me and the boys because we wrote it after we all simultaneously went through breakups. The song captures our experiences post breakup; wondering if your ex will find another person before you, waking up missing that person, and reassuring yourself that it was the right choice despite still feeling attached to the person. The song also uniquely combines elements that I love like piano ballads, explosive trap choruses, and gang vocals in the outro.

A song that doesn't hold back, 'HEAD/HEART' could be the moment that the raw ambition of 19&YOU becomes explicit.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Charles Letessier

