Track Of The Day 9/12 - The Native

West Country risers The Native aren't about to let a pandemic hold them back.

Each new release seems to push them further forwards, matching crunching indie rock to some potent pop elements.

Stellar songwriting with a fresh appeal, The Native's work has transformed them into one of the country's most sought after new groups.

Take new single 'Frontline'. A surging piece of melodic guitar pop, the anthemic chorus seems to resonate in your mind for days afterwards.

We're able to share the video, and it's directed by actor-of-the-moment Cosmo Jarvis, fresh from his work in Peaky Blinders.

Shot at an abandoned airstrip in Cornwall, it perfectly matches the song's lyrical flair.

The Native comment...

“Cosmo is a southwest legend, he has such great energy and put everything into the shoot which really shows in the final cut. Riding around the runway on those bikes brought us back to when we were little kids. We had such a laugh, it was one of the best days we’ve had in a while and hopefully that comes across in the video”.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Josh Halling

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.