Track Of The Day 9/10 - Blithe

Blithe isn't about to play by anyone else's rules.

Growing up in Rugby, her playful outlook caused all kinds of mischief, before she was drawn to the bright lights of the big city.

Relocating to London, Blithe was constantly hustling, working dead-end jobs in order to fund her ambitions.

Focussing her energies on music, she takes an arena-level pop format - think Miley, Ariana - but adds a kind of sharp DIY twist.

It's defiantly UK-centric too, with Blithe bringing his own voice, her own sense of mischief and disobedience to the fore.

New EP 'Don't Blink' is out now, a stellar offering that neatly platforms her precocious sense of musicality. We're able to share the video for 'Bad' and it's essentially a portrait of Blithe, her energy, her flaws, and her willingness to step outside the rules.

She comments...

“We had so much fun writing this song. It’s a celebration of misbehaviour. We were laughing about how I’m a bad influence and the compulsive need we all have to not do what we are told so we decided to write about it."

Tune in now.

