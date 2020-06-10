Track Of The Day 9/10 - Ayia Gold

Ayia Gold is blessed with an incredible voice.

Technically perfect - she excelled at the ultra-competitive BRIT School - it's a little more than that, with each performance imbued with a very naked sense of emotion.

Sublime neo-soul filtered through the lens of her Moroccan-Italian heritage, each song plays both on her voice, and the depth of her experience.

New single 'Missing You' is out now, and it's a beautiful example of Ayia's artistry, the way she can twist and turn melodies to suit her mode of expression.

Crafted alongside Max Herman, it recalls everyone from Alicia Keys to R&B queen Toni Braxton in its slo-mo beauty.

She comments...

"'Missing You' is a very special song to me. We all know how it feels to miss someone or something, nowadays in particular. I think everyone can relate to that."

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.