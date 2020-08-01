Track Of The Day 9/1 - Frances Quinlan

Frances Quinlan is continually creative.

A writer, musician, songwriter, and visual artist, she fronts Hop Along who happened to release a pretty-damn-good album in 2019.

The dawning of a New Year brings a new project, with Frances collecting some solo recordings for a brand new full length.

New album 'Likewise' lands this month on Saddle Creek, with Frances set to host launch events - including an exhibition - in New York and Los Angeles.

Rollicking new song 'Your Reply' is out now, with that dexterous word play swooping across those pounding piano chords on the offbeat.

Frances Quinlan explains...

“There can be a one-sidedness to even the most loving and rewarding relationships. We will always have a part of ourselves we can’t or don’t know how to share. There are so many risks involved.”

“Regardless, I think of this song as celebratory. If anything, the speaker is frustrated at coming so close to understanding another person completely, but perhaps only just missing the mark. But still what a gift that is, to come close.”

Tune in now.

'Likewise' on January 31st. Catch Frances Quinlan at London's Rough Trade East on January 13th.

Photo Credit: Julia Khorosilov

