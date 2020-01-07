Track Of The Day 8/7 - J Lloyd

J Lloyd is the hidden architect behind some of your favourite tracks.

Having produced Jungle's two superlative albums - alongside sundry other projects - he's underlined his studio approach as one of British music's most potent instruments.

So when lockdown arrived, J Lloyd simply sealed off the door to his studio, and did what he does best - create.

New mixtape 'Kosmos' lands on Friday (July 10th) and it's a stunning display of intense creativity, 25 tracks that span the full spectrum of pop culture.

Produced and recorded over a 72 hour period at the beginning of April, each track flows into the next, the over-arching structure guiding his studio urges.

A project with a sustained sense of atmosphere, we're able to preview something special from 'Kosmos'.

'Apocalypse/If I Fall Under' are two tracks that flow into one another, opaque alt-pop riddles with fresh innovation and a stellar sense of melody.

The visuals pilfer VHS footage of 90s rave culture, and this neat retro-futurist aesthetic is the perfect counterpoint to J Lloyd's music.

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.