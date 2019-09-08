Track Of The Day 8/6 - NAVVY

New Zealand pop maverick NAVVY is ruthless in her honesty.

Songwriting with a stark, almost opaque sense of the personal, she hauls down the walls between her and the listener.

Her EP 'The Breakup' showcased a blossoming voice, while 'No Hard Feelings' was a potent follow up.

New single 'Pieces' - produced by Starsmith - is out now, and it's a wonderful return, balancing her melodic flair with lyrical introspection.

Re-framing her troubles in a poignant yet reflective manner, it finds NAVVY injecting warmth, colour, and light into her alt-pop template.

“It was a messed up time in my life,” she acknowledges, “but now I simply feel lucky to have loved so hard that losing it felt so horrible.”

Check it out now.

Photo Credit: Lula Cucchiara

