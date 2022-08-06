Track Of The Day 8/6 - Ladybyrd

Still only 18 years old Ladybyrd is singular in vision and soaring in ambition.

A teenager who wants to realise her dreams, she's busy executing plans that other artists can scarcely dream of.

Throwing away the shackles of her sheltered existence, Ladybyrd channels her coming-of-age tales into a vivid pop framework.

Debut single 'Too Close To Call' is online now, a superb offering that seems to frame the enormous potential within Ladybyrd.

A literate, heavenly single, 'Too Close To Call' blends fact and fiction into a potent brew.

Ladybyrd comments...

“‘Too Close To Call’ is a fictional story of a secret relationship. It’s from the perspective of the girl, trying to come to terms with the impossibility of the situation. She is secretly wanting to leave as she knows it’s wrong and unrealistic, but she is still infatuated with the person. That said, I hope listeners will use their imagination to find their own special interpretation.”

Photo Credit: Joya Aumueller

