Track Of The Day 8/4 - Tally Spear

Tally Spear has always wanted to turn negative aspects into positive attributes.

Resolutely DIY, she's able to make something grand from the smallest budget, nailing down her ideas with impeccable precision.

A full EP in incoming from this dark-pop riser, with new single 'Can't Find What I'm Looking For' leading the way.

Crafted in twilight tones, there's a kind of rock directness in there amidst the bass frequencies, too.

The video for her new single was directed by Tally Spear during lockdown, self-directed and edited from her bedroom.

Eerily, it features scenes shot before lockdown, with Tally skating through empty London streets, utterly deserted of people.

Regarding the video Tally says:

“I wanted to offer a texture behind the words for this lyric video. So my friend and I went out late at night in London, before the city had been hit by the coronavirus pandemic, and I just skated around streets in Soho, Piccadilly and Maida Vale.”

“I wanted it to look aimless, searching, like a fly on the wall witnessing my journey of going nowhere especially, but continuing to move nonetheless. This kind of depicts the state of the world right now in some way.”

Tune in now.

