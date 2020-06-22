Track Of The Day 8/3 - The Paranoyds

The Paranoyds tap into both sides of Los Angeles life.

The band are tempted by Hollywood glamour but remain apart from it, part of the city's DIY underground.

New album 'Carnage Bargain' is out now, constructed of splinters from classic girl group, lo-fi guitar pop, and forceful impact of Riot Grrrl.

Album cut 'Egg Salad' is a real standout, something the group's Staz Lindes terms a "homage to a spoiled brat from the Valley..."

"She keeps sneaking cash outta mom's purse, doesn't have any ambition or goals in life, just wants to party, and keeps getting away with minor crimes. Sometimes she even makes it to Hollywood!"

We're able to share the video, constructed by Nicole Stunwyck and it's a piece of potent, rebellious exuberance.

"We were so excited when Nicole reached out," Staz continues. "It's honestly been a fantasy of mine to have a penpal creative project with someone across the world! Plus, her aesthetic and previous work are all amazing. We are so stoked to be able to indulge in technology for this reason- creating projects that would otherwise be impossible."

"Ambar and Max are our HEROES. They nail every project, and we barely have to have a conversation beforehand. I guess they believe in us like we believe in them, and that really makes my heart swell! We have the same taste in everything, and I feel like we're all sharing the same goggles when we do projects together. We are so grateful that they hopped on board this project and believed in Nicole's work too."

Nicole adds: "The video presents the glitzy and glamorous world of a teenage girl who, after accidentally catching a beauty pageant on TV, dreams of her rise to stardom and subsequent downfall... It’s not a commentary on anything but an experimental depiction of my own personal fascination for young tragic starlets alà Valley of The Dolls."

Tune in now.

'Carnage Bargain' is out now.

Photo Credit: Little Ghost

