Track Of The Day 8/2 - Sun Arcana

Sun Arcana are ready to hit a new level.

The Essex band push themselves to the limit, giving 100% onstage and then taking that energy straight into the studio.

Working at Decimal Studios with Chris Coulter (Jamie Lenman, Arcane Roots), the group have just completed perhaps their most potent, ambitious set of songs yet.

“I think we are in a different head space with these new songs,” vocalist Tom Harper-Ward explains. “They still kick and have a similar sound to what we’ve done before, but I think we have progressed with our songwriting. We’ve also worked with Gus and John from Young Guns on some tracks to come, which helped us explore how to achieve the sound we all want...”

New single 'Let Me Down (Ventilate)' leads the way. Adding some sunshine to their biting rock riffs, the song actually stems from a dark point in their personal lives.

Drummer Ryan Daniels explains: “It’s a song about the end of a relationship. It’s written from a fairly self reflective point of view, as though you are looking back over the past couple of years trying to make sense of it all. It’s about losing your identity and sacrificing a lot for another person, only to be let down and taken for granted...”

Tune in now.

Catch Sun Arcana at the following shows:

March

24 Manchester Deaf Institute

25 Glasgow Stereo

26 Birmingham Mama Roux’s

27 London Dingwalls

