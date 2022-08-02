Track Of The Day 8/2 - Kokoroko

Kokoroko have sketched out their own unique creative cosmos.

Rooted in afrobeat, and the endless rhythmic possibilities suggested by Tony Allen and Fela Kuti's partnership, the band pivot outwards, through post-bop styles, funk, and more.

Endlessly exploring, their debut cut 'Abusey Junction' became an unlikely viral success, clocking up more than 50 million plays.

Since then, Kokoroko have played some scorching live shows, before retreating to the studio to focus on fresh ideas.

A full UK tour is marked out for March, with the London outfit set to release a full length studio album later this year.

For now, you can bask in the glow of new single 'Something's Going On' a track that exudes a sharply defined sense of purpose.

The bubbling West African elements remain, permeated by a kind of ultra-funky afro-futurism inspired by the works of George Clinton and Parliament / Funkadelic.

Out now on Brownswood, Kokoroko bass player Duane Atherley comments: “Something was going on, and still is, at different levels of life - society, family, close friends and personally.”

Tune in now.

