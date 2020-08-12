Track Of The Day 8/12 - Blanketman

Blanketman have carved out their own lane across the expanse of only two singles.

Fuzzed out DIY guitar pop that plays by its own rules, the band's new EP 'National Trust' is set to land on March 19th via PIAS.

The broadest statement yet from the inquisitive group, it's led by barbed new single 'Harold' and its twisting word-play.

Comparisons could be made early PIXIES or even aspects of The Fall, but in truth there's not a direct counterpoint we could name.

Steaming towards a destination of their own, Blanketman channel night sweats, anxiety, and self-doubt on this terrific new blast of wiry guitar pop.

Lead guitarist Daniel Hand says of the single...

"'Harold' is an ode to that crippling fright in the night. To things that don’t go bump, but go: aaargh!"

"The song spasmed into existence after a series of unsavoury night terrors that prompted to me don my guitar, tune the strings to a level of arse-clenching tension, screw my eyes shut tight and, like a deranged jet-setter randomly spinning a tiny globe in search of the next destination, I slammed a capo onto the neck in a state of near frenzy."

"I tentatively opened an eye. Fourth fret. I picked up a pen as ideas began to fizz, but thought better of it, had a beer and wrote it later."

Tune in now.

