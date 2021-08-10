Track Of The Day 8/10 - Zach Zoya

Zach Zoya grew up around different cultures, different languages.

Born to an immigrant family in Rouyn-Noranda - a small, French-speaking city outside Montreal - he heard everything from South African pop to the latest hip-hop club hits.

Somehow, he found a way to bring those elements together. A true all-rounder - Zach Zoya is a rapper, singer and songwriter - he's found his own voice, his own style, his own way of operating.

Drawn into the orbit of key French rap powerhouse 7ième Ciel, Zach Zoya is now ready to make his next move.

His second EP is slated for release early next year, and fiery, engaging, supremely addictive single 'Start Over' is online now.

A mission statement of sorts, it moves from that rugged beat to soulful elements, guest Benny Adam is able to lift the song to a different space.

'Start Over' finds Zach Zoya building from the ground up, overhauling his sound with the influence of outside voices.

“The day that ‘Start Over’ was written was one of my first sessions working with other songwriters,” he reflects.

“Up to that point, songwriting had been a very solitary experience for me. It was about locking in by myself and painstakingly writing a story line by line. Having Benny, Ruffsound and Billboard all in the room with me, it became a collaborative effort that I found very refreshing - I got to write as the melodies were being built which forced me to innovate and flow in a different way. Making the songwriting process a conversation as opposed to a monologue is so much more fun.”

A buoyant, infectious workout, you can listen to 'Start Over' below.

Photo Credit: Drowster

