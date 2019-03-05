Track Of The Day 8/10 - Vetiver

There's something about Vetiver that simply seems to strip away our worries.

The long-running West Coast project have that sunset sound, a kind of wistful melancholia as sweet as it is affecting.

Led by Andy Cabic, their catalogue has built into this gorgeous arc of meditation on love, loss, and the myriad of emotions in between.

New album 'Up On High' is a fresh chapter from the group, a crisp, gilded return that lands on November 1st through Loose/Mama Bird Recording Co.

We're able to share 'Wanted, Never Asked' and it's a beautiful offering, a sumptuous piece of acoustic pop that is finely crafted in its approach.

A sculpted piece of golden hued songwriting, 'Wanted, Never Asked' has some familiar touchstones - Laurel Canyon songwriting, for one - placed in a newly harvested context.

Tune in now.

Catch Vetiver at the following shows:

December

6 Sheffield The Hubs

7 Liverpool 81 Renshaw

8 Manchester Yes

9 Durham Old Cinema Launderette

10 Edinburgh Sneaky Pete's

11 Glasgow Mono

13 Leeds Headrow House

14 Birmingham The Cuban Embassy

15 Brighton The Brunswick

16 Bristol Rough Trade

17 London O2 Academy2 Islington

Photo Credit: Alissa Anderson

