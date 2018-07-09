Track Of The Day 7/9 - Amber Mark

First Virginia, then New York, then... the world - Amber Mark's journey is going international.

But then, with talent this obvious, this natural, should we really be surprised? Lush R&B textures shot through with searing electronics, her poised, precocious approach marks her out from the crowd.

A real original, Amber Mark's ‘Conexão’ EP landed back in May, and since then she's been plotting her next move.

Supporting Leon Bridges on his Autumn tour, Amber Mark is now ready to share new single 'Put You On', bolstered by bars from DRAM.

A song about flipping relationship woes on their head, it's rooted in that long New York summer, when the heat drops past the parties go off.

Amber reveals: “The idea of the song came from wanting to talk about a woman who made it out of the hood in NY and into the top of success. Cardi B was really blowing up at the time and I thought a similar story to hers would be such a vibe for the production. The beat sounded so much like summer in NY and I figured it would be dope to lyrically make a subtle NY anthem.”

Tune in below.

